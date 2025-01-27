Park National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported net income of $38.6 million…

The Newark, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.36 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $134.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $151.4 million, or $9.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $520.6 million.

