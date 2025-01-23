Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.9…

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $215.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $144.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $158.8 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $619.8 million.

