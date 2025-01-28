Paccar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $872 million.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $872 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.66 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $7.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.36 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.16 billion, or $7.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.56 billion.

