OSI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $37.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had profit of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $419.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.2 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion.

