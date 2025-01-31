Orrstown: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Friday reported net income of $13.7…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Friday reported net income of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.1 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $192.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORRF

