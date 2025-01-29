Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

