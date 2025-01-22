Origin Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.3…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

The Ruston, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $139.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.5 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $355.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.