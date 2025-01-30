Orchid Island: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported net income…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported net income of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 5 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.8 million, or 57 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.