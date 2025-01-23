Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 554 557¼ 548 554
May 566½ 570¾ 561½ 568
Jul 578 581 572½ 578¼
Sep 592 594¾ 586¼ 592
Dec 610 613¾ 605½ 611 ¼
Mar 625¾ 630 623 630 +1¾
May 633 639 633 638
Jul 632½ 634 630¼ 633¾ ¼
Sep 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ —6½
Dec 656 656 656 656 —2
Est. sales 51,229. Wed.’s sales 141,875
Wed.’s open int 472,503, up 234
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 484¼ 491¾ 480½ 490½ +6¼
May 493¾ 501½ 490¼ 500¼ +6¼
Jul 495½ 503 492¼ 501¾ +6
Sep 461 464¾ 458½ 464¼ +3¼
Dec 459½ 463¼ 458 462¾ +3¼
Mar 471 474¼ 470¼ 474 +3
May 477¼ 480¼ 477¼ 480¼ +3
Jul 480½ 483 479½ 483 +3¼
Sep 461¾ 463½ 461½ 463½ +2¼
Dec 459½ 461¾ 459 461¼ +1½
Est. sales 221,411. Wed.’s sales 503,060
Wed.’s open int 1,957,551, up 14,907
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 361¾ 368 360 366¾
May 365½ 374 365¼ 374 +2½
Est. sales 225. Wed.’s sales 588
Wed.’s open int 3,949
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1055 1063½ 1047¾ 1062¼ +6¼
May 1066 1075¾ 1060¼ 1074½ +6¼
Jul 1077 1086½ 1071 1085¼ +6½
Aug 1070½ 1078¾ 1064½ 1077¼ +6
Sep 1046½ 1055 1042 1053¼ +6
Nov 1045 1054½ 1042 1052½ +5¾
Jan 1052 1063 1050¼ 1061 +6¼
Mar 1052¾ 1060 1047½ 1060 +8½
May 1052¾ 1061¼ 1052¾ 1061¼ +6¼
Jul 1058¾ 1069 1058¾ 1069 +7½
Aug 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ +5
Sep 1040 1043 1040 1043 +6½
Nov 1038¾ 1039½ 1038¾ 1039½ +5¾
Est. sales 122,272. Wed.’s sales 376,691
Wed.’s open int 848,661
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 44.42 45.10 44.08 44.98 +.56
May 44.85 45.46 44.50 45.31 +.50
Jul 44.96 45.60 44.70 45.46 +.49
Aug 44.77 45.36 44.50 45.29 +.57
Sep 44.48 45.08 44.25 44.98 +.54
Oct 44.16 44.79 43.98 44.68 +.53
Dec 44.21 44.83 44.01 44.68 +.50
Jan 44.24 44.79 44.07 44.77 +.56
Mar 44.33 44.77 44.33 44.76 +.56
Est. sales 72,910. Wed.’s sales 180,799
Wed.’s open int 562,714, up 809
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 315.70 318.40 313.00 315.10 —.70
May 323.20 325.80 320.60 322.90 —.50
Jul 329.10 331.90 326.80 329.40 —.20
Aug 329.60 332.30 327.40 330.10 +.10
Sep 330.00 331.90 327.20 329.90 +.20
Oct 328.10 330.80 326.30 328.80 +.20
Dec 330.30 333.10 328.80 331.10 +.10
Jan 330.90 333.10 329.20 331.50 +.40
Mar 329.90 332.10 328.90 330.80 +.60
May 330.70 330.70 329.60 329.60 —1.20
Jul 332.00 332.00 332.00 332.00 —1.00
Est. sales 73,743. Wed.’s sales 204,244
Wed.’s open int 573,263, up 4,544

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up