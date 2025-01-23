CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 554 557¼ 548 554 May 566½ 570¾ 561½ 568 +¾ Jul 578 581 572½ 578¼ Sep 592 594¾ 586¼ 592 Dec 610 613¾ 605½ 611 — ¼ Mar 625¾ 630 623 630 +1¾ May 633 639 633 638 +½ Jul 632½ 634 630¼ 633¾ — ¼ Sep 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ —6½ Dec 656 656 656 656 —2 Est. sales 51,229. Wed.’s sales 141,875 Wed.’s open int 472,503, up 234 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 484¼ 491¾ 480½ 490½ +6¼ May 493¾ 501½ 490¼ 500¼ +6¼ Jul 495½ 503 492¼ 501¾ +6 Sep 461 464¾ 458½ 464¼ +3¼ Dec 459½ 463¼ 458 462¾ +3¼ Mar 471 474¼ 470¼ 474 +3 May 477¼ 480¼ 477¼ 480¼ +3 Jul 480½ 483 479½ 483 +3¼ Sep 461¾ 463½ 461½ 463½ +2¼ Dec 459½ 461¾ 459 461¼ +1½ Est. sales 221,411. Wed.’s sales 503,060 Wed.’s open int 1,957,551, up 14,907 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 361¾ 368 360 366¾ +¼ May 365½ 374 365¼ 374 +2½ Est. sales 225. Wed.’s sales 588 Wed.’s open int 3,949 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1055 1063½ 1047¾ 1062¼ +6¼ May 1066 1075¾ 1060¼ 1074½ +6¼ Jul 1077 1086½ 1071 1085¼ +6½ Aug 1070½ 1078¾ 1064½ 1077¼ +6 Sep 1046½ 1055 1042 1053¼ +6 Nov 1045 1054½ 1042 1052½ +5¾ Jan 1052 1063 1050¼ 1061 +6¼ Mar 1052¾ 1060 1047½ 1060 +8½ May 1052¾ 1061¼ 1052¾ 1061¼ +6¼ Jul 1058¾ 1069 1058¾ 1069 +7½ Aug 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ +5 Sep 1040 1043 1040 1043 +6½ Nov 1038¾ 1039½ 1038¾ 1039½ +5¾ Est. sales 122,272. Wed.’s sales 376,691 Wed.’s open int 848,661 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 44.42 45.10 44.08 44.98 +.56 May 44.85 45.46 44.50 45.31 +.50 Jul 44.96 45.60 44.70 45.46 +.49 Aug 44.77 45.36 44.50 45.29 +.57 Sep 44.48 45.08 44.25 44.98 +.54 Oct 44.16 44.79 43.98 44.68 +.53 Dec 44.21 44.83 44.01 44.68 +.50 Jan 44.24 44.79 44.07 44.77 +.56 Mar 44.33 44.77 44.33 44.76 +.56 Est. sales 72,910. Wed.’s sales 180,799 Wed.’s open int 562,714, up 809 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 315.70 318.40 313.00 315.10 —.70 May 323.20 325.80 320.60 322.90 —.50 Jul 329.10 331.90 326.80 329.40 —.20 Aug 329.60 332.30 327.40 330.10 +.10 Sep 330.00 331.90 327.20 329.90 +.20 Oct 328.10 330.80 326.30 328.80 +.20 Dec 330.30 333.10 328.80 331.10 +.10 Jan 330.90 333.10 329.20 331.50 +.40 Mar 329.90 332.10 328.90 330.80 +.60 May 330.70 330.70 329.60 329.60 —1.20 Jul 332.00 332.00 332.00 332.00 —1.00 Est. sales 73,743. Wed.’s sales 204,244 Wed.’s open int 573,263, up 4,544

