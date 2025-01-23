CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|554
|557¼
|548
|554
|May
|566½
|570¾
|561½
|568
|+¾
|Jul
|578
|581
|572½
|578¼
|Sep
|592
|594¾
|586¼
|592
|Dec
|610
|613¾
|605½
|611
|—
|¼
|Mar
|625¾
|630
|623
|630
|+1¾
|May
|633
|639
|633
|638
|+½
|Jul
|632½
|634
|630¼
|633¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|637¾
|637¾
|637¾
|637¾
|—6½
|Dec
|656
|656
|656
|656
|—2
|Est. sales 51,229.
|Wed.’s sales 141,875
|Wed.’s open int 472,503,
|up 234
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|484¼
|491¾
|480½
|490½
|+6¼
|May
|493¾
|501½
|490¼
|500¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|495½
|503
|492¼
|501¾
|+6
|Sep
|461
|464¾
|458½
|464¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|459½
|463¼
|458
|462¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|471
|474¼
|470¼
|474
|+3
|May
|477¼
|480¼
|477¼
|480¼
|+3
|Jul
|480½
|483
|479½
|483
|+3¼
|Sep
|461¾
|463½
|461½
|463½
|+2¼
|Dec
|459½
|461¾
|459
|461¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 221,411.
|Wed.’s sales 503,060
|Wed.’s open int 1,957,551,
|up 14,907
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|361¾
|368
|360
|366¾
|+¼
|May
|365½
|374
|365¼
|374
|+2½
|Est. sales 225.
|Wed.’s sales 588
|Wed.’s open int 3,949
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1055
|1063½
|1047¾
|1062¼
|+6¼
|May
|1066
|1075¾
|1060¼
|1074½
|+6¼
|Jul
|1077
|1086½
|1071
|1085¼
|+6½
|Aug
|1070½
|1078¾
|1064½
|1077¼
|+6
|Sep
|1046½
|1055
|1042
|1053¼
|+6
|Nov
|1045
|1054½
|1042
|1052½
|+5¾
|Jan
|1052
|1063
|1050¼
|1061
|+6¼
|Mar
|1052¾
|1060
|1047½
|1060
|+8½
|May
|1052¾
|1061¼
|1052¾
|1061¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|1058¾
|1069
|1058¾
|1069
|+7½
|Aug
|1059¾
|1059¾
|1059¾
|1059¾
|+5
|Sep
|1040
|1043
|1040
|1043
|+6½
|Nov
|1038¾
|1039½
|1038¾
|1039½
|+5¾
|Est. sales 122,272.
|Wed.’s sales 376,691
|Wed.’s open int 848,661
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|44.42
|45.10
|44.08
|44.98
|+.56
|May
|44.85
|45.46
|44.50
|45.31
|+.50
|Jul
|44.96
|45.60
|44.70
|45.46
|+.49
|Aug
|44.77
|45.36
|44.50
|45.29
|+.57
|Sep
|44.48
|45.08
|44.25
|44.98
|+.54
|Oct
|44.16
|44.79
|43.98
|44.68
|+.53
|Dec
|44.21
|44.83
|44.01
|44.68
|+.50
|Jan
|44.24
|44.79
|44.07
|44.77
|+.56
|Mar
|44.33
|44.77
|44.33
|44.76
|+.56
|Est. sales 72,910.
|Wed.’s sales 180,799
|Wed.’s open int 562,714,
|up 809
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|315.70
|318.40
|313.00
|315.10
|—.70
|May
|323.20
|325.80
|320.60
|322.90
|—.50
|Jul
|329.10
|331.90
|326.80
|329.40
|—.20
|Aug
|329.60
|332.30
|327.40
|330.10
|+.10
|Sep
|330.00
|331.90
|327.20
|329.90
|+.20
|Oct
|328.10
|330.80
|326.30
|328.80
|+.20
|Dec
|330.30
|333.10
|328.80
|331.10
|+.10
|Jan
|330.90
|333.10
|329.20
|331.50
|+.40
|Mar
|329.90
|332.10
|328.90
|330.80
|+.60
|May
|330.70
|330.70
|329.60
|329.60
|—1.20
|Jul
|332.00
|332.00
|332.00
|332.00
|—1.00
|Est. sales 73,743.
|Wed.’s sales 204,244
|Wed.’s open int 573,263,
|up 4,544
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.