CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 530½ 541¼ 528½ 539¾ +9 May 544¾ 553¼ 541¾ 551¼ +7¾ Jul 554½ 564 552¼ 561½ +7 Sep 567¾ 577½ 566¾ 575 +6½ Dec 588 597¾ 586¾ 595 +6 Mar 609 615 609 613¼ +6 May 622¼ 624½ 622¼ 624½ +6¾ Jul 623½ 625 622¼ 625 +6½ Est. sales 56,971. Fri.’s sales 185,297 Fri.’s open int 484,211, up 3,813 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 469¾ 475¼ 469¼ 473¾ +3¼ May 478½ 484¾ 478¼ 483½ +4 Jul 481 487 480¾ 485¾ +3¾ Sep 448 452 447 450¾ +2 Dec 448 453 448 452½ +2¼ Mar 460 463¾ 459 462¾ +1¾ May 464¾ 469¾ 464¾ 469¼ +2½ Jul 469½ 473¼ 469½ 472 +2¾ Sep 453 455¾ 453 455¾ +2½ Dec 451¾ 454¾ 451½ 454¾ +1½ Dec 451 451 451 451 +¼ Est. sales 333,277. Fri.’s sales 916,009 Fri.’s open int 1,758,964, up 72,428 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 327½ 342¼ 327½ 342¼ +13¾ May 346 352 346 352 +12½ Jul 355¼ 355¼ 355 355 +9 Est. sales 242. Fri.’s sales 296 Fri.’s open int 4,518 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1022 1032¼ 1021½ 1030 +16½ Mar 1024¾ 1038 1024¼ 1036¼ +11 May 1038 1051½ 1037¼ 1049¼ +11¼ Jul 1049 1063 1049 1060¾ +11 Aug 1045 1057¼ 1045 1054¾ +8¾ Sep 1027¾ 1038¼ 1027¼ 1034 +5½ Nov 1030 1040 1028¾ 1035¼ +4¼ Jan 1036¼ 1048½ 1036¼ 1043¾ +4 Mar 1037 1043¾ 1037 1041½ +3 May 1042 1048¾ 1041¼ 1045¼ +2¾ Jul 1055 1055 1047¾ 1051½ +2 Nov 1033 1036 1028 1032 +2¾ Est. sales 186,409. Fri.’s sales 488,922 Fri.’s open int 824,107, up 3,532 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 45.66 45.66 45.66 45.66 +.61 Mar 46.01 46.22 45.11 45.40 —.18 May 46.27 46.54 45.48 45.77 —.15 Jul 46.34 46.67 45.63 45.91 —.14 Aug 46.19 46.39 45.39 45.67 —.15 Sep 45.94 46.10 45.14 45.36 —.23 Oct 45.33 45.83 44.86 45.08 —.25 Dec 45.36 45.85 44.88 45.12 —.23 Jan 45.76 45.83 44.95 45.28 —.11 Jul 45.65 45.65 45.65 45.65 —.12 Est. sales 105,971. Fri.’s sales 360,676 Fri.’s open int 562,022, up 2,550 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 296.70 296.70 296.70 296.70 +6.10 Mar 298.50 304.20 297.50 303.20 +4.90 May 306.20 311.00 304.70 310.10 +4.70 Jul 311.80 317.20 311.00 316.20 +4.40 Aug 312.70 317.70 311.70 316.90 +4.20 Sep 312.60 317.40 311.70 316.70 +4.00 Oct 312.10 316.70 311.50 315.90 +3.50 Dec 315.40 319.40 314.30 318.60 +3.20 Jan 315.70 319.90 315.70 319.90 +3.60 Mar 316.30 319.90 316.30 319.90 +3.50 Est. sales 63,418. Fri.’s sales 208,405 Fri.’s open int 544,057, up 3,025

