CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|530½
|541¼
|528½
|539¾
|+9
|May
|544¾
|553¼
|541¾
|551¼
|+7¾
|Jul
|554½
|564
|552¼
|561½
|+7
|Sep
|567¾
|577½
|566¾
|575
|+6½
|Dec
|588
|597¾
|586¾
|595
|+6
|Mar
|609
|615
|609
|613¼
|+6
|May
|622¼
|624½
|622¼
|624½
|+6¾
|Jul
|623½
|625
|622¼
|625
|+6½
|Est. sales 56,971.
|Fri.’s sales 185,297
|Fri.’s open int 484,211,
|up 3,813
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|469¾
|475¼
|469¼
|473¾
|+3¼
|May
|478½
|484¾
|478¼
|483½
|+4
|Jul
|481
|487
|480¾
|485¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|448
|452
|447
|450¾
|+2
|Dec
|448
|453
|448
|452½
|+2¼
|Mar
|460
|463¾
|459
|462¾
|+1¾
|May
|464¾
|469¾
|464¾
|469¼
|+2½
|Jul
|469½
|473¼
|469½
|472
|+2¾
|Sep
|453
|455¾
|453
|455¾
|+2½
|Dec
|451¾
|454¾
|451½
|454¾
|+1½
|Dec
|451
|451
|451
|451
|+¼
|Est. sales 333,277.
|Fri.’s sales 916,009
|Fri.’s open int 1,758,964,
|up 72,428
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|327½
|342¼
|327½
|342¼
|+13¾
|May
|346
|352
|346
|352
|+12½
|Jul
|355¼
|355¼
|355
|355
|+9
|Est. sales 242.
|Fri.’s sales 296
|Fri.’s open int 4,518
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1022
|1032¼
|1021½
|1030
|+16½
|Mar
|1024¾
|1038
|1024¼
|1036¼
|+11
|May
|1038
|1051½
|1037¼
|1049¼
|+11¼
|Jul
|1049
|1063
|1049
|1060¾
|+11
|Aug
|1045
|1057¼
|1045
|1054¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|1027¾
|1038¼
|1027¼
|1034
|+5½
|Nov
|1030
|1040
|1028¾
|1035¼
|+4¼
|Jan
|1036¼
|1048½
|1036¼
|1043¾
|+4
|Mar
|1037
|1043¾
|1037
|1041½
|+3
|May
|1042
|1048¾
|1041¼
|1045¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|1055
|1055
|1047¾
|1051½
|+2
|Nov
|1033
|1036
|1028
|1032
|+2¾
|Est. sales 186,409.
|Fri.’s sales 488,922
|Fri.’s open int 824,107,
|up 3,532
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|45.66
|45.66
|45.66
|45.66
|+.61
|Mar
|46.01
|46.22
|45.11
|45.40
|—.18
|May
|46.27
|46.54
|45.48
|45.77
|—.15
|Jul
|46.34
|46.67
|45.63
|45.91
|—.14
|Aug
|46.19
|46.39
|45.39
|45.67
|—.15
|Sep
|45.94
|46.10
|45.14
|45.36
|—.23
|Oct
|45.33
|45.83
|44.86
|45.08
|—.25
|Dec
|45.36
|45.85
|44.88
|45.12
|—.23
|Jan
|45.76
|45.83
|44.95
|45.28
|—.11
|Jul
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|—.12
|Est. sales 105,971.
|Fri.’s sales 360,676
|Fri.’s open int 562,022,
|up 2,550
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|296.70
|296.70
|296.70
|296.70
|+6.10
|Mar
|298.50
|304.20
|297.50
|303.20
|+4.90
|May
|306.20
|311.00
|304.70
|310.10
|+4.70
|Jul
|311.80
|317.20
|311.00
|316.20
|+4.40
|Aug
|312.70
|317.70
|311.70
|316.90
|+4.20
|Sep
|312.60
|317.40
|311.70
|316.70
|+4.00
|Oct
|312.10
|316.70
|311.50
|315.90
|+3.50
|Dec
|315.40
|319.40
|314.30
|318.60
|+3.20
|Jan
|315.70
|319.90
|315.70
|319.90
|+3.60
|Mar
|316.30
|319.90
|316.30
|319.90
|+3.50
|Est. sales 63,418.
|Fri.’s sales 208,405
|Fri.’s open int 544,057,
|up 3,025
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.