CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|535½
|539¼
|530½
|531¼
|—5
|May
|547¾
|551¼
|543
|543¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|556½
|560
|551½
|552¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|571
|573½
|565½
|565¾
|—5
|Dec
|590
|592½
|584½
|584½
|—5¼
|Mar
|607¾
|608¾
|601½
|601½
|—4½
|May
|612¾
|612¾
|612¾
|612¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 29,583.
|Wed.’s sales 98,542
|Wed.’s open int 473,588,
|up 1,653
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|454
|455¾
|453½
|454¾
|+¾
|May
|462
|463¾
|461½
|463
|+½
|Jul
|465
|466¾
|464½
|466
|+¼
|Sep
|441¼
|443¼
|440¾
|442½
|Dec
|444
|446¼
|443½
|445¼
|+¼
|Mar
|455½
|457½
|454½
|456¾
|+¼
|May
|462
|463¾
|461¾
|463½
|+¾
|Jul
|464¾
|466¼
|464½
|466¼
|+¾
|Sep
|451
|451
|449¾
|451
|+¼
|Dec
|449¼
|451
|449¼
|451
|+½
|Dec
|450½
|450½
|450½
|450½
|+1½
|Est. sales 133,706.
|Wed.’s sales 342,918
|Wed.’s open int 1,691,994,
|up 9,431
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|326¾
|328¼
|322½
|323¼
|—
|¾
|May
|336
|338½
|336
|338
|+3¼
|Est. sales 127.
|Wed.’s sales 277
|Wed.’s open int 4,619,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|982¾
|991
|980½
|988¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|994
|995½
|985¾
|993½
|—1
|May
|1005
|1006¼
|996¾
|1004
|—2
|Jul
|1017
|1018
|1009¼
|1015¾
|—2¼
|Aug
|1016¼
|1016¼
|1008
|1014½
|—2
|Sep
|1004¼
|1004¼
|996½
|1002½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1007¾
|1008½
|1001
|1006¾
|—2¼
|Jan
|1014¾
|1017¼
|1010¾
|1016½
|—1¾
|Mar
|1014¼
|1017½
|1013½
|1017½
|—1½
|May
|1019½
|1021¼
|1019½
|1021¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|1026¾
|1026¾
|1024¼
|1024¼
|—7½
|Nov
|1008
|1008
|1008
|1008
|—6½
|Est. sales 59,530.
|Wed.’s sales 190,513
|Wed.’s open int 813,697,
|up 6,729
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|40.84
|40.84
|40.84
|40.84
|—.27
|Mar
|41.60
|42.08
|41.01
|42.06
|+.47
|May
|42.01
|42.46
|41.44
|42.45
|+.44
|Jul
|42.29
|42.68
|41.72
|42.66
|+.37
|Aug
|42.16
|42.59
|41.66
|42.58
|+.36
|Sep
|42.06
|42.45
|41.56
|42.44
|+.33
|Oct
|41.81
|42.28
|41.42
|42.26
|+.30
|Dec
|41.84
|42.36
|41.49
|42.36
|+.32
|Jan
|41.75
|42.42
|41.61
|42.42
|+.29
|Mar
|41.91
|42.57
|41.91
|42.57
|+.30
|Est. sales 56,522.
|Wed.’s sales 130,241
|Wed.’s open int 557,353
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|291.00
|291.60
|291.00
|291.60
|—1.00
|Mar
|301.00
|302.00
|298.10
|298.50
|—2.30
|May
|307.90
|309.00
|304.90
|305.30
|—2.60
|Jul
|314.30
|315.30
|311.10
|311.60
|—2.70
|Aug
|315.30
|316.30
|312.20
|312.50
|—2.90
|Sep
|315.20
|316.40
|312.20
|312.70
|—2.70
|Oct
|314.70
|316.10
|312.00
|312.40
|—2.80
|Dec
|318.70
|319.20
|315.30
|315.70
|—2.70
|Jan
|319.60
|319.60
|316.70
|317.20
|—2.00
|Mar
|320.00
|320.00
|317.00
|317.70
|—2.30
|May
|320.00
|320.00
|318.60
|318.60
|—2.70
|Est. sales 47,206.
|Wed.’s sales 134,788
|Wed.’s open int 540,750,
|up 2,941
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.