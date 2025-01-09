CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 535½ 539¼ 530½ 531¼ —5 May 547¾ 551¼ 543 543¼ —5¼ Jul 556½ 560 551½ 552¼ —4¾ Sep 571 573½ 565½ 565¾ —5 Dec 590 592½ 584½ 584½ —5¼ Mar 607¾ 608¾ 601½ 601½ —4½ May 612¾ 612¾ 612¾ 612¾ —2½ Est. sales 29,583. Wed.’s sales 98,542 Wed.’s open int 473,588, up 1,653 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 454 455¾ 453½ 454¾ +¾ May 462 463¾ 461½ 463 +½ Jul 465 466¾ 464½ 466 +¼ Sep 441¼ 443¼ 440¾ 442½ Dec 444 446¼ 443½ 445¼ +¼ Mar 455½ 457½ 454½ 456¾ +¼ May 462 463¾ 461¾ 463½ +¾ Jul 464¾ 466¼ 464½ 466¼ +¾ Sep 451 451 449¾ 451 +¼ Dec 449¼ 451 449¼ 451 +½ Dec 450½ 450½ 450½ 450½ +1½ Est. sales 133,706. Wed.’s sales 342,918 Wed.’s open int 1,691,994, up 9,431 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 326¾ 328¼ 322½ 323¼ — ¾ May 336 338½ 336 338 +3¼ Est. sales 127. Wed.’s sales 277 Wed.’s open int 4,619, up 51 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 982¾ 991 980½ 988¾ +1¼ Mar 994 995½ 985¾ 993½ —1 May 1005 1006¼ 996¾ 1004 —2 Jul 1017 1018 1009¼ 1015¾ —2¼ Aug 1016¼ 1016¼ 1008 1014½ —2 Sep 1004¼ 1004¼ 996½ 1002½ —2¼ Nov 1007¾ 1008½ 1001 1006¾ —2¼ Jan 1014¾ 1017¼ 1010¾ 1016½ —1¾ Mar 1014¼ 1017½ 1013½ 1017½ —1½ May 1019½ 1021¼ 1019½ 1021¼ —2¾ Jul 1026¾ 1026¾ 1024¼ 1024¼ —7½ Nov 1008 1008 1008 1008 —6½ Est. sales 59,530. Wed.’s sales 190,513 Wed.’s open int 813,697, up 6,729 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 40.84 40.84 40.84 40.84 —.27 Mar 41.60 42.08 41.01 42.06 +.47 May 42.01 42.46 41.44 42.45 +.44 Jul 42.29 42.68 41.72 42.66 +.37 Aug 42.16 42.59 41.66 42.58 +.36 Sep 42.06 42.45 41.56 42.44 +.33 Oct 41.81 42.28 41.42 42.26 +.30 Dec 41.84 42.36 41.49 42.36 +.32 Jan 41.75 42.42 41.61 42.42 +.29 Mar 41.91 42.57 41.91 42.57 +.30 Est. sales 56,522. Wed.’s sales 130,241 Wed.’s open int 557,353 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 291.00 291.60 291.00 291.60 —1.00 Mar 301.00 302.00 298.10 298.50 —2.30 May 307.90 309.00 304.90 305.30 —2.60 Jul 314.30 315.30 311.10 311.60 —2.70 Aug 315.30 316.30 312.20 312.50 —2.90 Sep 315.20 316.40 312.20 312.70 —2.70 Oct 314.70 316.10 312.00 312.40 —2.80 Dec 318.70 319.20 315.30 315.70 —2.70 Jan 319.60 319.60 316.70 317.20 —2.00 Mar 320.00 320.00 317.00 317.70 —2.30 May 320.00 320.00 318.60 318.60 —2.70 Est. sales 47,206. Wed.’s sales 134,788 Wed.’s open int 540,750, up 2,941

