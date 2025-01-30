CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|560¾
|565¾
|559
|564
|+1½
|May
|574¼
|579½
|572¾
|578¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|586½
|591½
|584½
|590¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|600¾
|605¼
|598¼
|604
|+2½
|Dec
|619½
|623¼
|616½
|622
|+2
|Mar
|635
|639
|632½
|638¼
|+2
|May
|645½
|647
|641¾
|646¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|640½
|642½
|640½
|642¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 65,816.
|Wed.’s sales 145,760
|Wed.’s open int 489,695
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|496¼
|497
|490
|490½
|—6½
|May
|506½
|507¼
|500¾
|501¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|508½
|508¾
|503
|503¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|469
|469¼
|465¼
|466
|—4
|Dec
|466
|466½
|463
|463¾
|—3
|Mar
|477
|477
|474
|475
|—2¾
|May
|482½
|483¼
|480½
|480½
|—3¾
|Jul
|485¼
|486
|483¼
|484
|—3
|Sep
|465½
|465½
|463¼
|464¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|465
|465
|462¼
|462½
|—3
|Dec
|458½
|458½
|458½
|458½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 167,718.
|Wed.’s sales 514,860
|Wed.’s open int 2,013,785,
|up 33,765
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|350
|351¾
|346¼
|348¾
|—1¼
|May
|357
|358
|352¾
|355
|—
|½
|Jul
|358
|358
|358
|358
|—1¼
|Est. sales 183.
|Wed.’s sales 654
|Wed.’s open int 3,813
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1060
|1060½
|1043½
|1044¼
|—16¼
|May
|1074½
|1076
|1059
|1060
|—15¼
|Jul
|1087¾
|1089¼
|1073½
|1074¼
|—14½
|Aug
|1081¾
|1083
|1068¾
|1070
|—12½
|Sep
|1063¼
|1063¾
|1051
|1051¼
|—11¼
|Nov
|1062½
|1064¾
|1053
|1053½
|—10
|Jan
|1070
|1072
|1061
|1061
|—10½
|Mar
|1068
|1068
|1058½
|1058½
|—10
|May
|1070
|1070
|1062
|1062
|—9
|Jul
|1075¾
|1075¾
|1068¼
|1068½
|—8½
|Aug
|1059¼
|1059¼
|1059¼
|1059¼
|—10
|Sep
|1037¾
|1037¾
|1037
|1037
|—10¾
|Nov
|1040
|1040
|1036½
|1036½
|—9
|Est. sales 123,324.
|Wed.’s sales 264,977
|Wed.’s open int 875,248,
|up 11,479
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.00
|45.17
|44.10
|44.53
|—.44
|May
|45.46
|45.66
|44.60
|45.03
|—.43
|Jul
|45.74
|45.90
|44.88
|45.31
|—.41
|Aug
|45.59
|45.61
|44.66
|45.10
|—.36
|Sep
|45.26
|45.29
|44.35
|44.84
|—.31
|Oct
|44.88
|44.93
|44.04
|44.55
|—.26
|Dec
|44.80
|44.93
|44.10
|44.51
|—.30
|Jan
|44.90
|44.95
|44.11
|44.56
|—.29
|Jul
|44.72
|44.72
|44.72
|44.72
|—.36
|Est. sales 38,863.
|Wed.’s sales 121,798
|Wed.’s open int 568,875,
|up 3,701
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|310.10
|310.30
|304.50
|305.00
|—4.80
|May
|318.50
|318.50
|313.10
|313.60
|—4.60
|Jul
|325.90
|326.00
|320.90
|321.30
|—4.40
|Aug
|327.30
|327.30
|322.60
|322.90
|—4.10
|Sep
|327.40
|327.40
|322.90
|323.20
|—3.90
|Oct
|326.60
|327.00
|322.70
|322.70
|—4.00
|Dec
|329.60
|330.00
|325.70
|326.00
|—3.70
|Jan
|329.90
|329.90
|326.40
|326.40
|—3.90
|Mar
|329.50
|329.50
|325.80
|326.00
|—3.80
|May
|329.30
|329.30
|326.90
|326.90
|—3.80
|Jul
|331.90
|331.90
|328.70
|328.70
|—4.20
|Est. sales 46,635.
|Wed.’s sales 154,344
|Wed.’s open int 582,320,
|up 2,964
