CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 560¾ 565¾ 559 564 +1½ May 574¼ 579½ 572¾ 578¼ +2¼ Jul 586½ 591½ 584½ 590¼ +2¼ Sep 600¾ 605¼ 598¼ 604 +2½ Dec 619½ 623¼ 616½ 622 +2 Mar 635 639 632½ 638¼ +2 May 645½ 647 641¾ 646¼ +1¾ Jul 640½ 642½ 640½ 642¼ +1¾ Est. sales 65,816. Wed.’s sales 145,760 Wed.’s open int 489,695 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 496¼ 497 490 490½ —6½ May 506½ 507¼ 500¾ 501¼ —6¼ Jul 508½ 508¾ 503 503¾ —5¼ Sep 469 469¼ 465¼ 466 —4 Dec 466 466½ 463 463¾ —3 Mar 477 477 474 475 —2¾ May 482½ 483¼ 480½ 480½ —3¾ Jul 485¼ 486 483¼ 484 —3 Sep 465½ 465½ 463¼ 464¼ —3¼ Dec 465 465 462¼ 462½ —3 Dec 458½ 458½ 458½ 458½ —1¾ Est. sales 167,718. Wed.’s sales 514,860 Wed.’s open int 2,013,785, up 33,765 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 350 351¾ 346¼ 348¾ —1¼ May 357 358 352¾ 355 — ½ Jul 358 358 358 358 —1¼ Est. sales 183. Wed.’s sales 654 Wed.’s open int 3,813 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1060 1060½ 1043½ 1044¼ —16¼ May 1074½ 1076 1059 1060 —15¼ Jul 1087¾ 1089¼ 1073½ 1074¼ —14½ Aug 1081¾ 1083 1068¾ 1070 —12½ Sep 1063¼ 1063¾ 1051 1051¼ —11¼ Nov 1062½ 1064¾ 1053 1053½ —10 Jan 1070 1072 1061 1061 —10½ Mar 1068 1068 1058½ 1058½ —10 May 1070 1070 1062 1062 —9 Jul 1075¾ 1075¾ 1068¼ 1068½ —8½ Aug 1059¼ 1059¼ 1059¼ 1059¼ —10 Sep 1037¾ 1037¾ 1037 1037 —10¾ Nov 1040 1040 1036½ 1036½ —9 Est. sales 123,324. Wed.’s sales 264,977 Wed.’s open int 875,248, up 11,479 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.00 45.17 44.10 44.53 —.44 May 45.46 45.66 44.60 45.03 —.43 Jul 45.74 45.90 44.88 45.31 —.41 Aug 45.59 45.61 44.66 45.10 —.36 Sep 45.26 45.29 44.35 44.84 —.31 Oct 44.88 44.93 44.04 44.55 —.26 Dec 44.80 44.93 44.10 44.51 —.30 Jan 44.90 44.95 44.11 44.56 —.29 Jul 44.72 44.72 44.72 44.72 —.36 Est. sales 38,863. Wed.’s sales 121,798 Wed.’s open int 568,875, up 3,701 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 310.10 310.30 304.50 305.00 —4.80 May 318.50 318.50 313.10 313.60 —4.60 Jul 325.90 326.00 320.90 321.30 —4.40 Aug 327.30 327.30 322.60 322.90 —4.10 Sep 327.40 327.40 322.90 323.20 —3.90 Oct 326.60 327.00 322.70 322.70 —4.00 Dec 329.60 330.00 325.70 326.00 —3.70 Jan 329.90 329.90 326.40 326.40 —3.90 Mar 329.50 329.50 325.80 326.00 —3.80 May 329.30 329.30 326.90 326.90 —3.80 Jul 331.90 331.90 328.70 328.70 —4.20 Est. sales 46,635. Wed.’s sales 154,344 Wed.’s open int 582,320, up 2,964

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.