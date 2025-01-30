OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 94 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $375.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335 million.

