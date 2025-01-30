Olin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.7 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.6 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN

