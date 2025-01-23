Old Republic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported net income of $105.1 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported net income of $105.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $852.7 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.16 billion.

