Old Point Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.5 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $61.6 million.

