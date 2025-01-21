Old National Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $153.9…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $153.9 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $757.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $495.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $486 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $539.2 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.91 billion.

