Ohio Valley Banc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Gallipolis, Ohio, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $62 million.

