OFG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $50.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of $1.09 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $223.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $182.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198.2 million, or $4.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $711.7 million.

