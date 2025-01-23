OceanFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.9 million.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $171.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $95.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.1 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $384.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCFC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.