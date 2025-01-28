Live Radio
NVR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 28, 2025, 9:16 AM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $457.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $139.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $126.41 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.68 billion, or $506.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.29 billion.

