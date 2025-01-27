Nucor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $287 million.…

Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $287 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $7.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.03 billion, or $8.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.73 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUE

