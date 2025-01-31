Novartis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.82 billion.…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.82 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.94 billion, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $50.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.