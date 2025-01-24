Northwest Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.8…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $210.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $154.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.3 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $522.6 million.

