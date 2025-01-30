Northrop Grumman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $8.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.27 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.69 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.17 billion, or $28.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.03 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.85 to $28.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $42 billion to $42.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.