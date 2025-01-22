Northfield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.3 million in…

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.9 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $131.3 million.

