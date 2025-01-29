Northeast Community Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Wednesday reported net income…

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in White Plains, New York, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.8 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $105.6 million.

