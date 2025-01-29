Norfolk Southern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $733 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $733 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.62 billion, or $11.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.12 billion.

