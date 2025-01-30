Nokia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $874.8 million. On…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $874.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Espoo, Finland-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $6.38 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.8 billion.

