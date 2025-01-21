Nicolet Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $34.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.17 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $133.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $92.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.1 million, or $8.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $350.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.