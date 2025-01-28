Nextracker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $115.3…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $115.3 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $679.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.4 million.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

