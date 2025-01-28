NextEra Energy Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Tuesday reported a loss…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101 million in its fourth quarter.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $294 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.