NetScout: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported profit of $48.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $252 million in the period.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $810 million to $820 million.

