Netflix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.87 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $4.27.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.20 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $10.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $10.42 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion.

