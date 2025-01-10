Neogen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Friday reported a loss of $456.3 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Friday reported a loss of $456.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $231.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.4 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $905 million to $925 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.