NBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36 million.…

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36 million.

The bank, based in Norwich, New York, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $200.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.6 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $579.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBTB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.