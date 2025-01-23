National Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Thursday reported net income of $3.1 million…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Thursday reported net income of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.6 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.4 million.

