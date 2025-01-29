Nasdaq: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $355 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $355 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.23 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.65 billion.

