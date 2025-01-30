Murphy Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.3 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $671 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $726.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $407.2 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

