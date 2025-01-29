MSCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $305.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $305.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $743.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $744.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $14.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.86 billion.

