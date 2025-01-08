MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.6 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $928.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $905 million.

