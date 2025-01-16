Morgan Stanley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.71 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.71 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $27.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.22 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.88 billion.

