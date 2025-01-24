Moog: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $53.1 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $910.3 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $8.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.7 billion.

