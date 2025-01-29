Monro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.6 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $305.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.