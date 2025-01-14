Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 54, Louisa 47
Amherst County 52, Brookville 25
Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Portsmouth Christian 24
Battlefield 51, John Champe 30
Briar Woods 40, Riverside 27
C. G. Woodson 54, West Springfield 52
Carmel 55, Cristo Rey Richmond 17
Centreville 64, Westfield 25
Chantilly 45, James Madison 31
Christ Chapel Academy 49, Fredericksburg Homeschool 30
Clover Hill 53, Huguenot 25
Colonial Beach 60, Surry County 33
Essex 41, K&Q Central 27
Fluvanna 58, Waynesboro 50
Freedom – Woodbridge 60, Patriot 36
Hayfield 62, TJ-Alexandria 47
Heritage 38, Tuscarora 16
Hidden Valley 52, William Byrd 45
I. C. Norcom High School 42, Norview 29
James Monroe 82, Caroline 28
James Robinson 48, South County 41
Kecoughtan 46, Denbigh 40
Lancaster 33, Mathews 28
Liberty-Bedford 60, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 25
Lightridge 59, Stone Bridge 55
Lloyd Bird 64, Powhatan 29
Luray 58, Stonewall Jackson 15
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 56, Meadowbrook 29
Manchester 76, Monacan 43
McLean 36, Washington-Liberty 31
Millbrook 70, Skyline 69
Narrows 72, Giles 37
Oakton 55, South Lakes 23
Ocean Lakes 40, Oscar Smith 31
Parry McCluer High School 24, Nelson County 19
Prince George 59, Douglas Freeman 40
Radford 47, Eastern Montgomery 34
Rappahannock County 70, William Campbell 37
Spotswood 50, Rockbridge County 22
Staunton River 67, Cave Spring 31
Strasburg 45, Sherando 33
Thomas Dale 81, Deep Run 63
Thomas Walker 49, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 8
Turner Ashby 52, Harrisonburg 34
Varina 41, TJHS 13
Virginia Academy 62, Steward School 55
Warren County 28, Kettle Run 23
West Point 66, King William 22
West Potomac 60, Fairfax 40
Wilson Memorial 57, Staunton 40
Woodside 42, Warwick 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fuqua School vs. Goochland, ppd.
Holston vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Virginia vs. John Battle, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.