Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 54, Louisa 47 Amherst County 52, Brookville 25 Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Portsmouth Christian 24 Battlefield…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 54, Louisa 47

Amherst County 52, Brookville 25

Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Portsmouth Christian 24

Battlefield 51, John Champe 30

Briar Woods 40, Riverside 27

C. G. Woodson 54, West Springfield 52

Carmel 55, Cristo Rey Richmond 17

Centreville 64, Westfield 25

Chantilly 45, James Madison 31

Christ Chapel Academy 49, Fredericksburg Homeschool 30

Clover Hill 53, Huguenot 25

Colonial Beach 60, Surry County 33

Essex 41, K&Q Central 27

Fluvanna 58, Waynesboro 50

Freedom – Woodbridge 60, Patriot 36

Hayfield 62, TJ-Alexandria 47

Heritage 38, Tuscarora 16

Hidden Valley 52, William Byrd 45

I. C. Norcom High School 42, Norview 29

James Monroe 82, Caroline 28

James Robinson 48, South County 41

Kecoughtan 46, Denbigh 40

Lancaster 33, Mathews 28

Liberty-Bedford 60, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 25

Lightridge 59, Stone Bridge 55

Lloyd Bird 64, Powhatan 29

Luray 58, Stonewall Jackson 15

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 56, Meadowbrook 29

Manchester 76, Monacan 43

McLean 36, Washington-Liberty 31

Millbrook 70, Skyline 69

Narrows 72, Giles 37

Oakton 55, South Lakes 23

Ocean Lakes 40, Oscar Smith 31

Parry McCluer High School 24, Nelson County 19

Prince George 59, Douglas Freeman 40

Radford 47, Eastern Montgomery 34

Rappahannock County 70, William Campbell 37

Spotswood 50, Rockbridge County 22

Staunton River 67, Cave Spring 31

Strasburg 45, Sherando 33

Thomas Dale 81, Deep Run 63

Thomas Walker 49, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 8

Turner Ashby 52, Harrisonburg 34

Varina 41, TJHS 13

Virginia Academy 62, Steward School 55

Warren County 28, Kettle Run 23

West Point 66, King William 22

West Potomac 60, Fairfax 40

Wilson Memorial 57, Staunton 40

Woodside 42, Warwick 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fuqua School vs. Goochland, ppd.

Holston vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Virginia vs. John Battle, ppd.

