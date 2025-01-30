Mobileye: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $71 million in its…

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $71 million in its fourth quarter.

The Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $490 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.09 billion, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.65 billion.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion.

