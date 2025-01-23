MidWestOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported net income…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) on Thursday reported net income of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Iowa City, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 77 cents per share.

The holding company for MidWestOne Bank posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.3 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOFG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.