Midland States Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had a loss of $2.52 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.4 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $299.7 million.

