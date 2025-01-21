MetroCity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.2 million…

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Doraville, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.5 million, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $141.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

