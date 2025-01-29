Methanex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $45…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $45 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $949 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

